Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Targa Resources stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,432. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.52.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -241.38%.
About Targa Resources (Get Rating)
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.
