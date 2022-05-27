Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.47 and a beta of 0.73. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

TARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

