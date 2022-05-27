Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $35.21 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 880.47 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TARO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

