TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $22.34 on Friday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -29.79.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 83.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,248 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

