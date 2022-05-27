TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

TASK opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.79. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 83.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,248 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in TaskUs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

