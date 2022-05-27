Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Down 55.7% in May

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

