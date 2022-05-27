Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.