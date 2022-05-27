Taylor Wimpey (TW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW):

5/26/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TW stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 131.15 ($1.65). 6,409,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($98,082.90). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,621.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

