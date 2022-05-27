TD Securities Lowers WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target to C$8.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WeCommerce from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of WeCommerce stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 6,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. WeCommerce has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.32.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

