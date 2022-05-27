Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Teck Resources stock remained flat at $$40.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.