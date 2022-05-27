Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Teck Resources stock remained flat at $$40.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.