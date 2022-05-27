Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.67. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.96.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

