Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$54.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.96. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.