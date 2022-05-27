Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$54.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.96. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

