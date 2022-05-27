Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of TFX opened at $285.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

