Teleflex (TFX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Teleflex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $340.00 to $317.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $380.00.

5/16/2022 – Teleflex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/11/2022 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Teleflex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $340.00.

4/20/2022 – Teleflex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/12/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Teleflex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company exhibited robust performances across the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions amid COVID-led headwinds. Solid performances by the PICC portfolio and Intraosseous contributed to growth in the Vascular Access segment. Meanwhile, significant growth momentum in the MANTA within the Interventional segment delivered promising results. The company’s outlook for 2022, reflecting encouraging results compared to 2021, instills investor confidence. However, Teleflex has underperformed its industry in the past year. A year-over-year decline in the company’s Other product segment is concerning. The ongoing COVID-19 headwinds continue to hamper UroLift procedures, further raising apprehension. Escalating operating expenses are also building pressure on the bottom line.”

3/31/2022 – Teleflex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TFX stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

