Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 320,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

