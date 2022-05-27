Telefónica (TEF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telefónica (NYSE: TEF) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Telefónica had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Telefónica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2022 – Telefónica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53).

5/3/2022 – Telefónica had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2022 – Telefónica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26).

3/31/2022 – Telefónica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.80 ($5.11). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Telefónica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.30 ($4.57). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Telefónica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Telefónica stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,129. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

