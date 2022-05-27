Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caleres in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CAL opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Caleres by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $15,766,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 62.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

