Telsey Advisory Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
AEO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.
NYSE:AEO opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.
About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.