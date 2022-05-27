Telsey Advisory Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

