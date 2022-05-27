Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $76.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

