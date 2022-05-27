TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE TU opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783,876 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

