TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE TIXT traded up C$0.98 on Friday, reaching C$32.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,980. The firm has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

