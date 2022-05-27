Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Shares of TMSNY stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.79. 14,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,213. Temenos has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

