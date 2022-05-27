Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

