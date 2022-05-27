Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells $74,634.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claire Bramley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00.

NYSE TDC traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 619,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after acquiring an additional 564,947 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

