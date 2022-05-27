Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

