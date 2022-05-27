Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Teradata (Get Rating)
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
