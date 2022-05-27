Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TEX opened at $34.98 on Friday. Terex has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

