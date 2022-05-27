TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

