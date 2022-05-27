Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teva Q1 earnings were in line while sales missed estimates. Teva faces challenges like generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, Teva is seeing continued growth of Austedo prescriptions and market share growth for Ajovy. With improving operational efficiencies and significant debt reduction, the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. Though Teva continues to resolve opioid-related litigations state-by-state and expects to reach a nationwide settlement for all states before the end of 2022, these litigations remain an overhang on the stock. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

TEVA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 534,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.