The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Get The China Fund alerts:

NYSE CHN opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The China Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.