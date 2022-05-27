The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 53.6% in May

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

