The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 185.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter worth about $768,000.

Shares of SZC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

