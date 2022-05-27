The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

