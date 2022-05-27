The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FLWPF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

