The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €17.30 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €17.30 ($18.40) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday.

Grand City Properties stock opened at €16.31 ($17.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.29. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($21.43).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

