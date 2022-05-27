The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.0 days.

GYYMF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

