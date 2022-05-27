The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.0 days.
GYYMF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.
The Gym Group Company Profile
