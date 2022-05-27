The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $149,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Shares of CUBA stock remained flat at $$4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,489. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.40%. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.