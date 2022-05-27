The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.