The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $39.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

