The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRL opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

