The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Good Food in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Real Good Food stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.