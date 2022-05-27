The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSTGF. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.