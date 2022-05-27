The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 733 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 838 ($10.54) to GBX 733 ($9.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $661.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

