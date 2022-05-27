The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.33.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

