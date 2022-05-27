The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Shares of TWN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 8,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.