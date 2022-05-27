The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.692 per share by the bank on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.
TD stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
