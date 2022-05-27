The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) to report $9.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.93 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.18 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.96 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 947.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

