The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
