The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Wendy’s by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

