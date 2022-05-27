Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
THR opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35.
THR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
